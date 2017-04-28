Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 85.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. Stericycle has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mike S. Zafirovski bought 2,920 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $250,156.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Murley bought 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.22 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

