TD Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Stella-Jones Inc (SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) opened at 43.08 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Nycol Pageau-Goyette purchased 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,927.20.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. It manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products, which include marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges and coal tar-based products.

