State Street Corp (STT) Receives $82.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 price target on State Street Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on State Street Corp from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on State Street Corp from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded State Street Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of State Street Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other State Street Corp news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $376,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,302 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in State Street Corp during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in State Street Corp during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in State Street Corp by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street Corp by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street Corp by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) traded down 0.98% on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,928 shares. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. State Street Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “State Street Corp (STT) Receives $82.56 Average Target Price from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/state-street-corp-stt-receives-82-56-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

State Street Corp Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.