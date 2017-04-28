State Street Corp (STT) Receives $82.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.10.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 price target on State Street Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on State Street Corp from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on State Street Corp from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded State Street Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of State Street Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
In other State Street Corp news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $376,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,302 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in State Street Corp during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in State Street Corp during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in State Street Corp by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street Corp by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street Corp by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) traded down 0.98% on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,928 shares. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.
State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. State Street Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.
State Street Corp Company Profile
State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.
