OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.69% of OM Asset Management PLC worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,273,000. Analytic Investors LLC raised its stake in OM Asset Management PLC by 207.7% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 104,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in OM Asset Management PLC by 127.9% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 506,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 284,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in OM Asset Management PLC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,774,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) opened at 15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. OM Asset Management PLC has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.76.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business earned $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. OM Asset Management PLC had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 75.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. OM Asset Management PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

OMAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OM Asset Management PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 price target on shares of OM Asset Management PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OM Asset Management PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $81,536.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,556.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda T. Gibson sold 38,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $572,977.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,462.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,699,547 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OM Asset Management PLC

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

