Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,546 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Orion Group Holdings worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings by 257.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings by 56.8% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) traded down 3.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,203 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.11. The company’s market capitalization is $209.82 million.

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Orion Group Holdings had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm earned $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Orion Group Holdings from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group Holdings in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Orion Group Holdings Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in the heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

