State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. State Bank Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 23.17%.

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 152,570 shares. State Bank Financial Corp has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.86.

STBZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Bank Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Gabelli upgraded State Bank Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial Corp in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/state-bank-financial-corp-stbz-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

In related news, Director John D. Houser sold 5,519 shares of State Bank Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $155,249.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,124.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Bank Financial Corp by 650.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 810,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 702,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $11,981,000. State Street Corp raised its position in State Bank Financial Corp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,633,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in State Bank Financial Corp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in State Bank Financial Corp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 732,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Bank Financial Corp

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.