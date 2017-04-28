State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm earned $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. State Bank Financial Corp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 152,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. State Bank Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Bank Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Gabelli raised shares of State Bank Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial Corp in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Bank Financial Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/state-bank-financial-corp-stbz-announces-earnings-results.html.

In other State Bank Financial Corp news, Director John D. Houser sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $155,249.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,124.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp by 650.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 810,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 702,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $11,981,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,633,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 732,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Bank Financial Corp Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.