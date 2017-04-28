Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 33.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $172,717,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,052,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

