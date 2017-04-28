Starbucks (SBUX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -0.04

News articles about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the coffee company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

