Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 2.02% on Friday, reaching $60.06. 25,043,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Starbucks by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,625,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 489,506 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 819.3% in the first quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 339.8% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 273,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 459,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

