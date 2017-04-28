Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 2.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 25,046,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,717,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,052,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/starbucks-co-sbux-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-expectations.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.