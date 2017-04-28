Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.94 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 2.02% on Friday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,046,130 shares. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/starbucks-co-sbux-given-equal-weight-rating-at-stephens.html.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 62.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.