Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.94 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 2.02% on Friday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,046,130 shares. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 62.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.
