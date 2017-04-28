Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 2.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,026,453 shares. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 263,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 185.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

