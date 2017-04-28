Staples (SPLS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Staples earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 69 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 908,100 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $6.34 billion. Staples has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Staples had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company earned $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Staples will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Staples’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staples from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Staples in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Staples in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Staples from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

WARNING: “Staples (SPLS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/staples-spls-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10-updated.html.

About Staples

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Staples Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staples Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.