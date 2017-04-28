Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at Gabelli issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Monday. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.70 per share for the year.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/stanley-black-decker-inc-expected-to-earn-fy2021-earnings-of-10-70-per-share-swk.html.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWK. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) traded down 0.87% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. 1,421,751 shares of the company were exchanged. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $103.86 and a 52-week high of $140.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $3,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven J. Stafstrom sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $528,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cannon sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $797,369.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,885 shares of company stock worth $15,393,051 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.