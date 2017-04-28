Stage Stores (SSI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.30

Press coverage about Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stage Stores earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 37 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) traded down 1.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 182,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Stage Stores has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The stock’s market cap is $77.97 million.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company earned $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.10 million. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stage Stores will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Stage Stores in a report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stage Stores (SSI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.30” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/stage-stores-ssi-getting-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.