Press coverage about Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Staffing 360 Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) traded down 2.7463% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.8499. 97,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock’s market cap is $12.32 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

In other Staffing 360 Solutions news, insider Brendan Flood acquired 100,000 shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 952,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,415.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/staffing-360-solutions-staf-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-37-updated.html.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.