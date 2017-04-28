Square Inc (SQ) CFO Sarah Friar Sells 2,696 Shares

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sarah Friar sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $49,148.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Friar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $657,408.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $662,400.00.

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) traded up 0.05% on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,522 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Square Inc has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.70 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square Inc will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $15,980,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Square by 87.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 167,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Geduld E E acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Vetr raised Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.74 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.99.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

