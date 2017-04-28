SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business earned $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.95%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. SPS Commerce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $0.83-0.85 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded down 1.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 243,692 shares. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 167.45 and a beta of 1.27.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/sps-commerce-inc-spsc-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-15-eps.html.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $191,467.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,893.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 190.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,139,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,653,000 after buying an additional 747,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after buying an additional 288,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 102,587 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 419,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after buying an additional 88,704 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $5,476,000.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.