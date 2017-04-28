SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.02 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark Co. downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.71.

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 243,692 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a P/E ratio of 167.45 and a beta of 1.27. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm earned $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $191,467.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,893.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

