SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. SPS Commerce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $0.83-0.85 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded down 1.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,692 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $949.37 million, a P/E ratio of 167.45 and a beta of 1.27. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark Co. cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $191,467.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,893.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SPS Commerce by 30.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 190.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,139,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,653,000 after buying an additional 747,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 68,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $5,476,000.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

