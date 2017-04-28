SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.4-53.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.08 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.83-0.85 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark Co. cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.71.

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 243,692 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.45 and a beta of 1.27. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $191,467.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,893.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

