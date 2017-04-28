Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC engages in the retailing of natural and organic food primarily in the United States. The Company offers fresh produce, meats, cheeses, dairy, bakery, beer and wine, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements. Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. OTR Global cut Sprouts Farmers Market to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.83 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 1.76% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 3,129,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.58. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm earned $985.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 10,043 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $231,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $826,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,043 shares of company stock worth $2,741,639. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

