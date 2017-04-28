Sprint Corp (S) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $9.26 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corp in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Sprint Corp from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) opened at 9.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The firm’s market cap is $36.00 billion. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.65. Sprint Corp also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 26,776 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 3,879 put options.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Sprint Corp had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post ($0.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 20,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Corp Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

