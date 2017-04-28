Sprague Resources (SRLP) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sprague Resources earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. FBR & Co set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprague Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) traded down 0.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 8,931 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.45. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.46. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 129.78%.

WARNING: “Sprague Resources (SRLP) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/sprague-resources-srlp-receiving-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Sprague Resources

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.