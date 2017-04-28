Splunk Inc (SPLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.31. 963,248 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. Splunk has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $66.46. The stock’s market cap is $8.89 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Splunk Inc (SPLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/splunk-inc-splk-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

In other Splunk news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $527,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $7,829,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 902,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,906,930.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,046 shares of company stock worth $26,412,147. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Splunk by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,397 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.