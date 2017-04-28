Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Receives $13.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. FBR & Co began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) opened at 9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.97.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company earned $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 46.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 388,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 23,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.
