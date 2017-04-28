Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. FBR & Co began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Receives $13.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/spirit-realty-capital-inc-src-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) opened at 9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company earned $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 46.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 388,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 23,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.