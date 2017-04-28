Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm earned $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.31 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,660 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.78. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $46,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,622,000 after buying an additional 660,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,093,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,148,000 after buying an additional 604,447 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,384,000. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $16,890,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

