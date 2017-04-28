Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate as a global branded consumer products company. The Company has three reportable segments: Global Batteries & Personal Care; Global Pet Supplies; and Home and Garden Business. Its operations include the manufacturing and marketing of alkaline, zinc carbon and hearing aid batteries, as well as aquariums and aquatic health supplies and the designing and marketing of rechargeable batteries, battery-powered lighting products, electric shavers and accessories, grooming products and hair care appliances. The Company also provides specialty pet supplies and also herbicides, insecticides and repellents. Its portfolio of brands are Rayovac(R), Remington(R), VARTA(R), Tetra(R), Marineland(R), Nature’s Miracle(R), Dingo(R), 8-in-1(R), Spectracide(R), Cutter(R), Repel(R), and HotShot(R) with manufacturing and product development facilities located in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Spectrum Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) opened at 144.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings has a 52-week low of $111.40 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 47.1% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

