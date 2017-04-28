Spectranetics Corp (SPNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Spectranetics Corp had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Spectranetics Corp updated its FY17 guidance to ($1.43)-(1.31) EPS.

Shares of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) traded down 2.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 691,988 shares of the company traded hands. Spectranetics Corp has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectranetics Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectranetics Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other news, CFO Stacy Powell Mcmahan sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $81,910.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spectranetics Corp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,731,000 after buying an additional 375,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spectranetics Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectranetics Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Spectranetics Corp by 24.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 535,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 104,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectranetics Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectranetics Corp Company Profile

The Spectranetics Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs and to manage pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

