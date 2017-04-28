Spectranetics Corp (SPNC) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.43)-(1.31) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $293-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.86 million.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) traded down 2.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 691,988 shares of the company were exchanged. Spectranetics Corp has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock’s market cap is $1.24 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Spectranetics Corp had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business earned $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spectranetics Corp will post ($1.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNC. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectranetics Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectranetics Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In related news, CFO Stacy Powell Mcmahan sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $81,910.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahriar Matin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spectranetics Corp Company Profile

The Spectranetics Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs and to manage pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

