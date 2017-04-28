Spectra Energy Partners, (SEP) Earns News Impact Score of 0.34

Media stories about Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spectra Energy Partners, earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectra Energy Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spectra Energy Partners, in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectra Energy Partners, from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) traded up 0.97% on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,032 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.66. Spectra Energy Partners, has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $50.43.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Spectra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business earned $663 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectra Energy Partners, will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

Spectra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P. through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids. Its segments include U.S. Transmission, Liquids and Other. The U.S.

