Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spectra Energy Partners,’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Spectra Energy Partners, reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectra Energy Partners, will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectra Energy Partners,.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business earned $663 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.08 million. Spectra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 46.49%. Spectra Energy Partners,’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spectra Energy Partners, in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) opened at 44.13 on Friday. Spectra Energy Partners, has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEP. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,598,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 65.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,270,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 503,676 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,580,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after buying an additional 436,429 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 920.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 170,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectra Energy Partners, by 21.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 151,190 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectra Energy Partners,

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P. through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids. Its segments include U.S. Transmission, Liquids and Other. The U.S.

