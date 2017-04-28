Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect SP Plus Corp (SP) Stock Price

Press coverage about SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SP Plus Corp earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) traded down 1.070% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.675. 24,704 shares of the company were exchanged. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.665 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm earned $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.82 million. SP Plus Corp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of SP Plus Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $44,360.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 1,900 shares of SP Plus Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $60,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SP Plus Corp

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

