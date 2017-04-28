Southwest Bancorp (OKSB) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southwest Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 43,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Southwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24 million. Southwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Bancorp will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Southwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKSB. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Southwest Bancorp Company Profile

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services.

