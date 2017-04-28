Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business earned $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. 5,012,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $70,552.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,176.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert E. Jordan sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $811,667.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,281 shares of company stock worth $4,694,320 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,739,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $136,532,000 after buying an additional 1,763,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $74,588,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $52,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $47,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 124.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,703,032 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,231,000 after buying an additional 943,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Vetr lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

