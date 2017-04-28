Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southern Copper Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Southern Copper Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,928,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,018,000 after buying an additional 154,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp by 18.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 564,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 107,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp by 15.3% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 12,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,406 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Southern Copper Corp Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

