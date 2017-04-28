Southern Co (SO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) opened at 50.07 on Wednesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southern will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $109,885.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,151 shares in the company, valued at $511,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 32.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 277,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

