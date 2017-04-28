Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) Posts Earnings Results

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business earned $6.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) remained flat at $30.60 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

