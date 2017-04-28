Sonoco Products Co (SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 556 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $30,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,218 shares in the company, valued at $720,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 884 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $48,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,131 shares of company stock valued at $595,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,593,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $23,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $17,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,829,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,473,000 after buying an additional 270,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,006,000 after buying an additional 261,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) traded down 2.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,237 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

