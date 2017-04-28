Manning and Napier (MN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News articles about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 12 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Manning and Napier in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manning and Napier in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) traded up 3.57% on Friday, reaching $5.80. 107,909 shares of the company traded hands. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

