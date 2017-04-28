Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Share Price

Media headlines about Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 22 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) traded up 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. 487,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.687 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

