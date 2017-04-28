News stories about Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) (TSE:POM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Polymet Mining Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) traded up 0.6657% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.7107. 40,096 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $226.13 million. Polymet Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Polymet Mining Corp will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymet Mining Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Given News Impact Score of 0.04” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-polymet-mining-corp-plm-share-price-updated.html.

Polymet Mining Corp Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PolyMet) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company’s sole mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is located in St. Louis County in the Mesabi Iron Range mining district approximately 60 miles north of Duluth, Minnesota, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.