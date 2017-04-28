MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.02

Press coverage about MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MSC Industrial Direct Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) opened at 91.64 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company earned $703.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.85 million. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MSC Industrial Direct Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct Co from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $2,069,831.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

