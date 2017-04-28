Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Given News Impact Score of 0.04

News headlines about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) traded up 0.06% on Friday, reaching $15.40. 2,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $349.76 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. The firm earned $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post ($1.03) EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global PLC news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $462,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,437.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $46,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,681.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,460. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s T-SPOT technology platform allows it to measure the responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

