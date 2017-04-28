Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Bankrate (RATE) Stock Price

News articles about Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bankrate earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 35 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on RATE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bankrate in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankrate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bankrate in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Bankrate in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) traded down 1.85% on Friday, reaching $10.60. 463,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $943.76 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Bankrate has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Bankrate had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bankrate will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Gilmartin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,170 shares in the company, valued at $953,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Barnhart sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $122,998.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,844 shares of company stock worth $243,444. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bankrate Company Profile

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

