Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Share Price

News stories about Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arca Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) traded up 5.88% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,228 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.65 million. Arca Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

In other Arca Biopharma news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 25,000 shares of Arca Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $64,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,628. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF).

