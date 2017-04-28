Jive Software (JIVE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jive Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Jive Software in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,278 shares. The company’s market cap is $399.82 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Jive Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company earned $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50 million. Jive Software had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jive Software will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jive Software

Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub.

