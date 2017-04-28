NetGear (NTGR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetGear earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NetGear in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Off Wall Street reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded up 1.670% on Friday, reaching $47.175. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,495 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.967 and a beta of 1.62. NetGear has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company earned $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.48 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $28,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,357.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $110,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,681.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,151. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-netgear-ntgr-share-price-updated.html.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.