Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hertz Global Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) traded down 6.308% on Friday, reaching $16.265. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,840 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.35 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Hertz Global Holdings has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The firm earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hertz Global Holdings from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Hertz Global Holdings Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

